Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.87%
|3 Months
|0.82%
|6 Months
|24.94%
|YTD
|39.49%
|1 Year
|127.99%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|534.0
|Support 1
|519.15
|Resistance 2
|543.1
|Support 2
|513.4
|Resistance 3
|548.85
|Support 3
|504.3
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹547.5, 4.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 386 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹537.35 & ₹522.5 yesterday to end at ₹524.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend