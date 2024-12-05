Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹422.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹422.05. The day's trading saw a high of ₹425.95 and a low of ₹415. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹256,770.1 crore. Over the past year, Coal India has experienced a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹342.3, with a trading volume of 157,756 shares on the BSE.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|423.4
|Support 1
|412.45
|Resistance 2
|430.15
|Support 2
|408.25
|Resistance 3
|434.35
|Support 3
|401.5
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 29.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 157 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹425.95 & ₹415 yesterday to end at ₹416.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.