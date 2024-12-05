Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 05 Dec 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 422.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India's stock opened at 422.9 and closed slightly lower at 422.05. The day's trading saw a high of 425.95 and a low of 415. The company's market capitalization stands at 256,770.1 crore. Over the past year, Coal India has experienced a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 342.3, with a trading volume of 157,756 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1423.4Support 1412.45
Resistance 2430.15Support 2408.25
Resistance 3434.35Support 3401.5
05 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 29.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7768
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
05 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8450 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 157 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹422.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 425.95 & 415 yesterday to end at 416.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

