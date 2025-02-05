Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹375.50 and closed at ₹374.10, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹380.75 and a low of ₹375 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹230,486.10 crore, Coal India's performance remains notable, given its 52-week high of ₹544.70 and low of ₹361.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 233,410 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹374.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹380.75 & ₹375 yesterday to end at ₹376.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend