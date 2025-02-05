Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 374.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 375.50 and closed at 374.10, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 380.75 and a low of 375 during the session. With a market capitalization of 230,486.10 crore, Coal India's performance remains notable, given its 52-week high of 544.70 and low of 361.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 233,410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹374.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 380.75 & 375 yesterday to end at 376.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.