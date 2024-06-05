Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock opened at ₹514.85 and closed at ₹512.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹514.85 and the low was ₹410. The market capitalization stands at ₹272361.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹527.20 and the low is ₹223.30. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 2082636 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|502.03
|Support 1
|397.18
|Resistance 2
|560.87
|Support 2
|351.17
|Resistance 3
|606.88
|Support 3
|292.33
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 8.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹514.85 & ₹410 yesterday to end at ₹512.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.