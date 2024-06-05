Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -13.69 %. The stock closed at 512.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock opened at 514.85 and closed at 512.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 514.85 and the low was 410. The market capitalization stands at 272361.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 527.20 and the low is 223.30. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 2082636 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1502.03Support 1397.18
Resistance 2560.87Support 2351.17
Resistance 3606.88Support 3292.33
05 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 8.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9995
    Buy7778
    Hold3332
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15447 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹512.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 514.85 & 410 yesterday to end at 512.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

