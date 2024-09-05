Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -3.01 %. The stock closed at 519.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 503.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 515.05 and closed at 519.35, with a high of 516.20 and a low of 500.70. The company's market capitalization stands at 310,416.63 crore. Over the past year, Coal India reached a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 238.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 443,935 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 571.0, 13.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy8887
    Hold4443
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2211
05 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9684 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 443 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹519.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 516.2 & 500.7 yesterday to end at 503.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.