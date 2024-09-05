Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹515.05 and closed at ₹519.35, with a high of ₹516.20 and a low of ₹500.70. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹310,416.63 crore. Over the past year, Coal India reached a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹238.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 443,935 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹571.0, 13.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 443 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹516.2 & ₹500.7 yesterday to end at ₹503.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.