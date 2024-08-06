Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -3.45 %. The stock closed at 524.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 506.45 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 501.15 and closed at 524.55. The high for the day was 515 and the low was 497.35. The market capitalization was 312,111.38 crore. The 52-week high was 542 and the 52-week low was 226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,171,153 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12930 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1171 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹524.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 515 & 497.35 yesterday to end at 506.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.