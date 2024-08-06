Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹501.15 and closed at ₹524.55. The high for the day was ₹515 and the low was ₹497.35. The market capitalization was ₹312,111.38 crore. The 52-week high was ₹542 and the 52-week low was ₹226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,171,153 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1171 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹515 & ₹497.35 yesterday to end at ₹506.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend