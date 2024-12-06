Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 416.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.3 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 418 and closed slightly lower at 416.65. The stock experienced a high of 421.2 and a low of 412.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 257,848.6 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 342.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 411,438 shares for Coal India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:21:18 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.27%, currently trading at 419.45. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have risen by 18.81%, reaching 419.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 18.48%, climbing to 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.77%
3 Months-15.37%
6 Months-11.53%
YTD11.28%
1 Year18.81%
06 Dec 2024, 08:47:40 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1422.12Support 1413.07
Resistance 2426.18Support 2408.08
Resistance 3431.17Support 3404.02
06 Dec 2024, 08:32:11 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 29.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7768
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
06 Dec 2024, 08:20:13 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8409 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:00:40 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹416.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 421.2 & 412.15 yesterday to end at 418.3. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

