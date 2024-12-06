Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹418 and closed slightly lower at ₹416.65. The stock experienced a high of ₹421.2 and a low of ₹412.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹257,848.6 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹342.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 411,438 shares for Coal India.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹419.45. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have risen by 18.81%, reaching ₹419.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 18.48%, climbing to 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.77%
|3 Months
|-15.37%
|6 Months
|-11.53%
|YTD
|11.28%
|1 Year
|18.81%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|422.12
|Support 1
|413.07
|Resistance 2
|426.18
|Support 2
|408.08
|Resistance 3
|431.17
|Support 3
|404.02
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 29.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹421.2 & ₹412.15 yesterday to end at ₹418.3. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.