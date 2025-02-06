Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹378.90 and closed at ₹376.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹385 and a low of ₹377.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹2,35,846.24 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 258,075 on the BSE. Over the past year, Coal India's stock has seen a high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹361.30.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹472.0, 23.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹385 & ₹377.95 yesterday to end at ₹382.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.