Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 376.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.80 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 378.90 and closed at 376.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 385 and a low of 377.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 2,35,846.24 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 258,075 on the BSE. Over the past year, Coal India's stock has seen a high of 544.70 and a low of 361.30.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 472.0, 23.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110109
    Buy6666
    Hold4444
    Sell0.00111
    Strong Sell2222
06 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8866 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹376.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 385 & 377.95 yesterday to end at 382.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

