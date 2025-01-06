Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹393.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹392.95. The stock reached a high of ₹399.20 and a low of ₹389.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹242,595.8 crore, Coal India has a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a 52-week low of ₹368. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 435,101 shares.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 435 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹399.2 & ₹389.5 yesterday to end at ₹393.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.