Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 392.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 393.45 and closed slightly lower at 392.95. The stock reached a high of 399.20 and a low of 389.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 242,595.8 crore, Coal India has a 52-week high of 544.70 and a 52-week low of 368. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 435,101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7318 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 435 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹392.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 399.2 & 389.5 yesterday to end at 393.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

