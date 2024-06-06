Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹473.15 and closed at ₹460.4. The high for the day was ₹484.55, while the low was ₹464.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹291,096.47 crores. The 52-week high was ₹527.2, and the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume was 890,298 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Jun 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹460.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹484.55 & ₹464.95 yesterday to end at ₹460.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend