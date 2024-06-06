Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 460.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India opened at 473.15 and closed at 460.4. The high for the day was 484.55, while the low was 464.95. The market capitalization stood at 291,096.47 crores. The 52-week high was 527.2, and the 52-week low was 223.3. The BSE volume was 890,298 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 03:10 PM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹460.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 484.55 & 464.95 yesterday to end at 460.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

