Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Dip as Market Turns Bearish

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹458.45 and closed at ₹453.25. The high for the day was ₹476.3 and the low was ₹449.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹292,606.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹487.75 and ₹223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,969,784 shares traded.
Coal India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India's stock reached a peak of 468.0 and a trough of 458.55 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 464.4 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 461.8 and 459.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.12
|Support 1
|455.67
|Resistance 2
|471.28
|Support 2
|452.38
|Resistance 3
|474.57
|Support 3
|446.22
Coal India share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -2.12%; Futures open interest increased by 3.35%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Coal India indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
Coal India stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹444.05 and a high of ₹481.50 on the current day.
Coal India share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.44% lower than yesterday
As of 12 AM, the volume of Coal India traded has decreased by 9.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹466.2, down by 1.81%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 471.3 and 460.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 460.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 471.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|469.75
|Support 1
|464.4
|Resistance 2
|472.5
|Support 2
|461.8
|Resistance 3
|475.1
|Support 3
|459.05
Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|455.80
|10 Days
|450.03
|20 Days
|447.96
|50 Days
|445.10
|100 Days
|414.14
|300 Days
|345.60
Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹469.75, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹474.8
Coal India share price is at ₹469.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.0 and ₹484.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 484.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 3.14% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Coal India until 11 AM is 3.14% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹467.95, showing a decrease of -1.44%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Coal India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 473.8 and 445.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 445.2 and selling near hourly resistance at 473.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|471.3
|Support 1
|460.05
|Resistance 2
|476.5
|Support 2
|454.0
|Resistance 3
|482.55
|Support 3
|448.8
Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹465.95, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹474.8
Coal India share price is at ₹465.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.0 and ₹484.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 484.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India share price live: Stock Peers
Coal India's stock price has dropped by 1.73% today to reach ₹466.6, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are also experiencing declines today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.22% and 0.3%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2918.25
|-75.05
|-2.51
|3349.35
|1786.1
|332680.83
|Coal India
|466.6
|-8.2
|-1.73
|487.75
|223.3
|287552.9
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.09
|-0.34
|-1.45
|45.15
|17.02
|3560.31
|Anmol India
|39.05
|-0.2
|-0.51
|68.0
|38.95
|222.25
|Chandra Prabhu International
|29.24
|-0.2
|-0.68
|41.0
|22.4
|54.06
Coal India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 43.68% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Coal India until 10 AM has increased by 43.68% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹464.15, showing a decrease of -2.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Coal India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India touched a high of 472.7 & a low of 444.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.8
|Support 1
|445.2
|Resistance 2
|487.55
|Support 2
|430.35
|Resistance 3
|502.4
|Support 3
|416.6
Coal India Live Updates
COAL INDIA
COAL INDIA
Coal India share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -2.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Coal India indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹450.1, down -5.2% from yesterday's ₹474.8
The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of ₹458.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹440.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹440.4 then there can be further negative price movement.
Coal India share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at ₹478.80. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have gained 99.87% to reach ₹478.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to reach 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.9%
|3 Months
|10.31%
|6 Months
|52.12%
|YTD
|26.22%
|1 Year
|99.87%
Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|484.75
|Support 1
|458.0
|Resistance 2
|493.9
|Support 2
|440.4
|Resistance 3
|511.5
|Support 3
|431.25
Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11441 k
The trading volume yesterday was 363.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 1969 k.
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹453.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹476.3 & ₹449.55 yesterday to end at ₹453.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
