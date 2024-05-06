Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Dip as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 01:39 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 474.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 458.45 and closed at 453.25. The high for the day was 476.3 and the low was 449.55. The market capitalization stood at 292,606.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were 487.75 and 223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,969,784 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Coal India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India's stock reached a peak of 468.0 and a trough of 458.55 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 464.4 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 461.8 and 459.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1465.12Support 1455.67
Resistance 2471.28Support 2452.38
Resistance 3474.57Support 3446.22
06 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -2.12%; Futures open interest increased by 3.35%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Coal India indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India stock's price fluctuated between a low of 444.05 and a high of 481.50 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Coal India share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.44% lower than yesterday

As of 12 AM, the volume of Coal India traded has decreased by 9.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 466.2, down by 1.81%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Coal India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 471.3 and 460.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 460.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 471.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1469.75Support 1464.4
Resistance 2472.5Support 2461.8
Resistance 3475.1Support 3459.05
06 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Stocks to buy or sell: Tata Power, Coal India and Power Grid — these three shares dip post-breakout. Should you buy?

Stocks to buy today: Three energy stocks gave a decisive breakout on Friday — Tata Power, Coal India, and Power Grid Corporation of India

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-or-sell-tata-power-coal-india-and-power-grid-these-three-shares-dip-post-breakout-should-you-buy-11714976890993.html

06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days455.80
10 Days450.03
20 Days447.96
50 Days445.10
100 Days414.14
300 Days345.60
06 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹469.75, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹474.8

Coal India share price is at 469.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.0 and 484.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 484.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 3.14% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Coal India until 11 AM is 3.14% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 467.95, showing a decrease of -1.44%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 473.8 and 445.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 445.2 and selling near hourly resistance at 473.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1471.3Support 1460.05
Resistance 2476.5Support 2454.0
Resistance 3482.55Support 3448.8
06 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹465.95, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹474.8

Coal India share price is at 465.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.0 and 484.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 484.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

Coal India's stock price has dropped by 1.73% today to reach 466.6, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are also experiencing declines today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.22% and 0.3%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2918.25-75.05-2.513349.351786.1332680.83
Coal India466.6-8.2-1.73487.75223.3287552.9
Sindhu Trade Links23.09-0.34-1.4545.1517.023560.31
Anmol India39.05-0.2-0.5168.038.95222.25
Chandra Prabhu International29.24-0.2-0.6841.022.454.06
06 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 2.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9977
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1110
06 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 43.68% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Coal India until 10 AM has increased by 43.68% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 464.15, showing a decrease of -2.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Coal India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India touched a high of 472.7 & a low of 444.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.8Support 1445.2
Resistance 2487.55Support 2430.35
Resistance 3502.4Support 3416.6
06 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Coal India's stock price dropped by 4.38% to reach 454, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Chandra Prabhu International are all facing declines, while Anmol India is seeing an increase in its share price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2874.9-118.4-3.963349.351786.1327738.92
Coal India454.0-20.8-4.38487.75223.3279787.87
Sindhu Trade Links23.23-0.2-0.8545.1517.023581.9
Anmol India39.280.030.0868.038.95223.56
Chandra Prabhu International28.0-1.44-4.8941.022.451.77
06 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -2.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Coal India indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹450.1, down -5.2% from yesterday's ₹474.8

The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of 458.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 440.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of 440.4 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at 478.80. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have gained 99.87% to reach 478.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to reach 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.9%
3 Months10.31%
6 Months52.12%
YTD26.22%
1 Year99.87%
06 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1484.75Support 1458.0
Resistance 2493.9Support 2440.4
Resistance 3511.5Support 3431.25
06 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 1.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9977
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1110
06 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11441 k

The trading volume yesterday was 363.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 1969 k.

06 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹453.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 476.3 & 449.55 yesterday to end at 453.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.