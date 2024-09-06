Coal India Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹508.15 and closed at ₹503.70, experiencing a high of ₹508.15 and a low of ₹495.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹306,441.67 crore. Over the past year, Coal India reached a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹238.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 408,003 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|505.28
|Support 1
|492.38
|Resistance 2
|513.17
|Support 2
|487.37
|Resistance 3
|518.18
|Support 3
|479.48
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹571.0, 14.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹508.15 & ₹495.25 yesterday to end at ₹497.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.