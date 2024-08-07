Coal India Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹506.7, closed at ₹506.45 with a high of ₹517.25 and a low of ₹498. The market capitalization was ₹307,581.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹542 and ₹226.1 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 195,574 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|512.8
|Support 1
|493.55
|Resistance 2
|524.65
|Support 2
|486.15
|Resistance 3
|532.05
|Support 3
|474.3
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹565.0, 13.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|9
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 195 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹517.25 & ₹498 yesterday to end at ₹499.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.