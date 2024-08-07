Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 506.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 499.1 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 506.7, closed at 506.45 with a high of 517.25 and a low of 498. The market capitalization was 307,581.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were 542 and 226.1 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 195,574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1512.8Support 1493.55
Resistance 2524.65Support 2486.15
Resistance 3532.05Support 3474.3
07 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 565.0, 13.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy8977
    Hold4333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
07 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12891 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 195 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹506.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 517.25 & 498 yesterday to end at 499.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

