Coal India Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹382.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹382.80. The stock experienced a high of ₹384.45 and a low of ₹377.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹233,905.50 crore. Over the past year, Coal India reached a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹361.30, with a BSE trading volume of 91,109 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|383.38
|Support 1
|376.28
|Resistance 2
|387.47
|Support 2
|373.27
|Resistance 3
|390.48
|Support 3
|369.18
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹472.0, 24.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹384.45 & ₹377.35 yesterday to end at ₹379.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend