Coal India Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹394.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹393.9. The stock recorded a high of ₹394.4 and a low of ₹377.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹233,413.3 crores, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹544.7 and above its 52-week low of ₹368. The trading volume on the BSE was 568,399 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|390.3
|Support 1
|373.2
|Resistance 2
|400.9
|Support 2
|366.7
|Resistance 3
|407.4
|Support 3
|356.1
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹525.0, 38.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 568 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹394.4 & ₹377.3 yesterday to end at ₹378.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend