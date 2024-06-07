Coal India Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹473.15, reached a high of ₹484.55, and a low of ₹464.95 before closing at ₹460.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹291,466.24 crore with a 52-week high of ₹527.2 and a low of ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 913,785 shares traded.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|483.35
|Support 1
|463.75
|Resistance 2
|493.75
|Support 2
|454.55
|Resistance 3
|502.95
|Support 3
|444.15
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 1.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 913 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹484.55 & ₹464.95 yesterday to end at ₹460.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend