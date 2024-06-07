Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 2.73 %. The stock closed at 460.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 473.15, reached a high of 484.55, and a low of 464.95 before closing at 460.4. The market capitalization stood at 291,466.24 crore with a 52-week high of 527.2 and a low of 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 913,785 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1483.35Support 1463.75
Resistance 2493.75Support 2454.55
Resistance 3502.95Support 3444.15
07 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 1.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9995
    Buy7777
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
07 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14686 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 913 k.

07 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹460.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 484.55 & 464.95 yesterday to end at 460.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.