Coal India Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : Coal India's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹479.85, a close price of ₹474.8, a high of ₹481.5, and a low of ₹444.05. The market capitalization was ₹283762.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹487.75 and the low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1835538 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 4.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|7
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 188.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1835 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹481.5 & ₹444.05 yesterday to end at ₹474.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
