Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 08 2024 09:07:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.95 0.06%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,035.70 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 813.85 0.59%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 494.55 0.42%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 416.80 0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 6.54 %. The stock closed at 499.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 531.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 509.65 and closed at 499.1. The high for the day was 532.8, and the low was 508.2. The market capitalization was at 327,703.08 crore. The 52-week high was 542, and the 52-week low was 226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 459,956 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:15:04 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.42% today, reaching 534.00. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 130.84% to 534.00, outperforming Nifty which rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months5.79%
6 Months17.42%
YTD41.36%
1 Year130.84%
08 Aug 2024, 09:03:04 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 August, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India, Indusind Bank, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-7-august-2024-oil-natural-gas-corporation-coal-india-indusind-bank-eicher-motors-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11723026798807.html

08 Aug 2024, 09:03:04 AM IST

Dividend Stocks: Coal India, HCl Tech, ONGC, Bank of Baroda among top 10 picks by Religare Broking

Dividend Stocks: Chennai petroleum, Coal India, GSFC, GNFC, VST Industries, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Bank of Baroda, REC, Power Finance are amongst top 10 picks of Religare Stock Broking. Check details

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/dividend-stocks-coal-india-hcl-tech-ongc-bank-of-baroda-among-top-10-picks-by-religare-broking-11723021208384.html

08 Aug 2024, 08:48:16 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1539.83Support 1515.23
Resistance 2548.62Support 2499.42
Resistance 3564.43Support 3490.63
08 Aug 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 570.0, 7.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy8977
    Hold4333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
08 Aug 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13498 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 459 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:01:35 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹499.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 532.8 & 508.2 yesterday to end at 531.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue