Coal India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹509.65 and closed at ₹499.1. The high for the day was ₹532.8, and the low was ₹508.2. The market capitalization was at ₹327,703.08 crore. The 52-week high was ₹542, and the 52-week low was ₹226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 459,956 shares traded.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.42% today, reaching ₹534.00. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 130.84% to ₹534.00, outperforming Nifty which rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.78%
|3 Months
|5.79%
|6 Months
|17.42%
|YTD
|41.36%
|1 Year
|130.84%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|539.83
|Support 1
|515.23
|Resistance 2
|548.62
|Support 2
|499.42
|Resistance 3
|564.43
|Support 3
|490.63
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹570.0, 7.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|9
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 459 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹532.8 & ₹508.2 yesterday to end at ₹531.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend