Wed Jan 08 2025 09:38:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.10 -0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.40 -0.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,259.00 1.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 777.75 -0.16%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.75 -0.53%
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 379.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 380.3 and closed at 378.75, experiencing a high of 384.2 and a low of 376.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 234,060.4 crore. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 368. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 851,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:40:37 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Coal India Live Updates: null

08 Jan 2025, 09:37:01 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹378.05, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹379.95

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 378.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 376.47 and 384.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 376.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 384.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:15:45 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.25%, currently trading at 379.00. Over the past year, Coal India shares have seen a decline of 0.16%, remaining at 379.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 10.20% increase, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that the data is current as of October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.13%
3 Months-19.39%
6 Months-23.09%
YTD-1.13%
1 Year-0.16%
08 Jan 2025, 08:47:09 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1384.07Support 1376.47
Resistance 2387.93Support 2372.73
Resistance 3391.67Support 3368.87
08 Jan 2025, 08:36:25 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 525.0, 38.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy6777
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
08 Jan 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7586 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 851 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:01:35 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹378.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 384.2 & 376.6 yesterday to end at 379.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

