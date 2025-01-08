Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹380.3 and closed at ₹378.75, experiencing a high of ₹384.2 and a low of ₹376.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹234,060.4 crore. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹368. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 851,900 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Live Updates: null
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹378.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹376.47 and ₹384.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹376.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 384.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.25%, currently trading at ₹379.00. Over the past year, Coal India shares have seen a decline of 0.16%, remaining at ₹379.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 10.20% increase, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that the data is current as of October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.13%
|3 Months
|-19.39%
|6 Months
|-23.09%
|YTD
|-1.13%
|1 Year
|-0.16%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|384.07
|Support 1
|376.47
|Resistance 2
|387.93
|Support 2
|372.73
|Resistance 3
|391.67
|Support 3
|368.87
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹525.0, 38.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 851 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹384.2 & ₹376.6 yesterday to end at ₹379.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend