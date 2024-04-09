Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 446.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 449.45 and closed at 446.9. The high for the day was 450.35 and the low was 444.6. The market capitalization stood at 275,782.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487.75 and the low is 213.7. The BSE volume for the day was 159,473 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹446.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India on BSE was 159,473 shares with a closing price of 446.9.

