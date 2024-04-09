Coal India Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹449.45 and closed at ₹446.9. The high for the day was ₹450.35 and the low was ₹444.6. The market capitalization stood at 275,782.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹487.75 and the low is ₹213.7. The BSE volume for the day was 159,473 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹446.9 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of Coal India on BSE was 159,473 shares with a closing price of ₹446.9.