Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹421.65 and closed lower at ₹418.30. The stock reached a high of ₹421.65 and a low of ₹416.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹257,078.2 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 124,128 on the BSE. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹342.3.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹419.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹417.25
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹419.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹415.72 and ₹420.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹415.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 420.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.22%, currently trading at ₹418.15. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have risen by 18.53%, reaching ₹418.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.18%
|3 Months
|-15.16%
|6 Months
|-12.94%
|YTD
|10.94%
|1 Year
|18.53%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|420.92
|Support 1
|415.72
|Resistance 2
|423.88
|Support 2
|413.48
|Resistance 3
|426.12
|Support 3
|410.52
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 29.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8149 k
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹418.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹421.65 & ₹416.45 yesterday to end at ₹417.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend