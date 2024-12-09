Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 417.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 421.65 and closed lower at 418.30. The stock reached a high of 421.65 and a low of 416.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 257,078.2 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 124,128 on the BSE. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 342.3.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:32:17 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹419.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹417.25

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 419.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 415.72 and 420.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 415.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 420.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:16:00 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.22%, currently trading at 418.15. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have risen by 18.53%, reaching 418.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.18%
3 Months-15.16%
6 Months-12.94%
YTD10.94%
1 Year18.53%
09 Dec 2024, 08:47:38 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1420.92Support 1415.72
Resistance 2423.88Support 2413.48
Resistance 3426.12Support 3410.52
09 Dec 2024, 08:33:46 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 29.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7768
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
09 Dec 2024, 08:18:39 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8149 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:01:12 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹418.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 421.65 & 416.45 yesterday to end at 417.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

