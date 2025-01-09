Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 379.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 380 and closed slightly lower at 379.95. The stock reached a high of 382 and dipped to a low of 376 during the session. With a market capitalization of 234,399.4 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 300,960. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 368.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7661 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹379.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 382 & 376 yesterday to end at 380.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

