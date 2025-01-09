Coal India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹380 and closed slightly lower at ₹379.95. The stock reached a high of ₹382 and dipped to a low of ₹376 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹234,399.4 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 300,960. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹368.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹382 & ₹376 yesterday to end at ₹380.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend