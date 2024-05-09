Coal India Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹456.15 and closed at ₹455.9. The high for the day was ₹471.45 and the low was ₹455.15. The market cap stood at 286197.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹487.75 and ₹223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 461976 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 25.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹471.45 & ₹455.15 yesterday to end at ₹455.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
