Coal India Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 455.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 456.15 and closed at 455.9. The high for the day was 471.45 and the low was 455.15. The market cap stood at 286197.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were 487.75 and 223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 461976 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13938 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.

09 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹455.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 471.45 & 455.15 yesterday to end at 455.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

