Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹448.25, reached a high of ₹450.35, and a low of ₹437.3 before closing at ₹447.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹271005.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹487.75 and a 52-week low of ₹220.1. The BSE volume for the day was 537355 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹447.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Coal India on the BSE had a volume of 537,355 shares with a closing price of ₹447.5.