Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 447.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 448.25, reached a high of 450.35, and a low of 437.3 before closing at 447.5. The market capitalization stood at 271005.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 487.75 and a 52-week low of 220.1. The BSE volume for the day was 537355 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹447.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India on the BSE had a volume of 537,355 shares with a closing price of 447.5.

