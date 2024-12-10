Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹418 and closed slightly lower at ₹417.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹421 and a low of ₹412.65. With a market capitalization of ₹255,137 crore, Coal India has a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹342.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 339,802 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 30.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 339 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹421 & ₹412.65 yesterday to end at ₹413.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend