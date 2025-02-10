Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 379.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened and closed at 379.65, reflecting stability in its share price. The stock reached a high of 382.95 and a low of 376.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 233,105.26 crore, the company's stock continues to face challenges, sitting well below its 52-week high of 544.70 and above its 52-week low of 361.30. A total of 198,589 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1382.5Support 1375.85
Resistance 2386.05Support 2372.75
Resistance 3389.15Support 3369.2
10 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 472.0, 24.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111109
    Buy6666
    Hold4434
    Sell0.00111
    Strong Sell2222
10 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8518 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹379.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 382.95 & 376.30 yesterday to end at 378.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

