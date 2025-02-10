Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened and closed at ₹379.65, reflecting stability in its share price. The stock reached a high of ₹382.95 and a low of ₹376.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹233,105.26 crore, the company's stock continues to face challenges, sitting well below its 52-week high of ₹544.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹361.30. A total of 198,589 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|382.5
|Support 1
|375.85
|Resistance 2
|386.05
|Support 2
|372.75
|Resistance 3
|389.15
|Support 3
|369.2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹472.0, 24.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹382.95 & ₹376.30 yesterday to end at ₹378.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend