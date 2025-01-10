Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 380.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 372.3 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 381 and closed slightly lower at 380.55. The stock reached a high of 381.1 and a low of 370.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 229,438.38 crore, Coal India's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 544.7 and low of 368. The trading volume on the BSE was 348,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1379.23Support 1369.03
Resistance 2385.27Support 2364.87
Resistance 3389.43Support 3358.83
10 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 525.0, 41.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy91098
    Buy6677
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
10 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7710 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 348 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹380.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 381.1 & 370.9 yesterday to end at 372.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

