Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 479.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.45 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India opened at 485.75, reached a high of 488 and a low of 481.55, and closed at 479.05. The market capitalization stood at 300402.19 crore. The 52-week high was 527.2, and the low was 223.3. The BSE volume was 51910 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live:

10 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Today, Coal India's stock has increased by 1.36% to reach 485.55, following a similar trend seen in its peer companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive movements, with gains of 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3271.4552.751.643743.02142.3372945.67
Coal India485.556.51.36527.2223.3299231.27
Sindhu Trade Links23.510.512.2245.1517.023625.07
Anmol India35.20.110.3168.031.0200.34
Chandra Prabhu International27.00.31.1241.022.449.92
10 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

10 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹479.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 488 & 481.55 yesterday to end at 479.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

