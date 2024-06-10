Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹485.75, reached a high of ₹488 and a low of ₹481.55, and closed at ₹479.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹300402.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹527.2, and the low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume was 51910 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Today, Coal India's stock has increased by 1.36% to reach ₹485.55, following a similar trend seen in its peer companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive movements, with gains of 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3271.45
|52.75
|1.64
|3743.0
|2142.3
|372945.67
|Coal India
|485.55
|6.5
|1.36
|527.2
|223.3
|299231.27
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.51
|0.51
|2.22
|45.15
|17.02
|3625.07
|Anmol India
|35.2
|0.11
|0.31
|68.0
|31.0
|200.34
|Chandra Prabhu International
|27.0
|0.3
|1.12
|41.0
|22.4
|49.92
Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹488 & ₹481.55 yesterday to end at ₹479.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend