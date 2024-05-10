Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -4.52 %. The stock closed at 464.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at 471.9, closed at 464.35, with the high being 471.9 and the low at 441.65. The market capitalization stood at 273224.56 crore. The 52-week high was 487.75, while the 52-week low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 405369 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.52Support 1433.27
Resistance 2482.83Support 2422.33
Resistance 3493.77Support 3403.02
10 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 8.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9987
    Buy7767
    Hold3331
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1110
10 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14636 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 405 k.

10 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹464.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 471.9 & 441.65 yesterday to end at 464.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.