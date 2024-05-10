Coal India Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹471.9, closed at ₹464.35, with the high being ₹471.9 and the low at ₹441.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹273224.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹487.75, while the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 405369 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.52
|Support 1
|433.27
|Resistance 2
|482.83
|Support 2
|422.33
|Resistance 3
|493.77
|Support 3
|403.02
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 8.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 9.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 405 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹471.9 & ₹441.65 yesterday to end at ₹464.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
