Coal India Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹415.5 and closed at ₹413.85, experiencing a high of ₹417.25 and a low of ₹411.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹255,137 crore. Over the past year, Coal India reached a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹342.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 162,337 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|418.2
|Support 1
|412.45
|Resistance 2
|420.6
|Support 2
|409.1
|Resistance 3
|423.95
|Support 3
|406.7
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 30.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹417.25 & ₹411.5 yesterday to end at ₹414.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend