Coal India Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹376.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹378.25. The stock reached a high of ₹379.45 and a low of ₹369.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹2,28,237.30 crores, Coal India is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹544.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹361.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 207,821 shares.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 207 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹379.45 & ₹369.05 yesterday to end at ₹370.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend