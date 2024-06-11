Coal India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹482.5 and closed at ₹476.95. The high for the day was ₹483.15 and the low was ₹478.45. The market capitalization stood at 295810.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹527.2 and the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 36717 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 0.52% to reach ₹479.45, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Sindhu Trade Links and Chandra Prabhu International are declining, whereas Adani Enterprises and Anmol India are showing an upward trajectory. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3220.15
|1.7
|0.05
|3743.0
|2142.3
|367097.46
|Coal India
|479.45
|2.5
|0.52
|527.2
|223.3
|295472.01
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.71
|-0.12
|-0.5
|45.15
|17.02
|3655.91
|Anmol India
|35.8
|0.39
|1.1
|68.0
|31.0
|203.75
|Chandra Prabhu International
|26.49
|-0.25
|-0.93
|41.0
|22.6
|48.98
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 0.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Coal India traded until 10 AM is 31.15% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹479.55, a decrease of 0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate further price decline.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India touched a high of 480.5 & a low of 476.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|481.1
|Support 1
|477.0
|Resistance 2
|482.85
|Support 2
|474.65
|Resistance 3
|485.2
|Support 3
|472.9
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Today, Coal India's stock price increased by 0.62% to reach ₹479.9, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Chandra Prabhu International is declining, but Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and up by 0.02% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3221.05
|2.6
|0.08
|3743.0
|2142.3
|367200.06
|Coal India
|479.9
|2.95
|0.62
|527.2
|223.3
|295749.33
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.96
|0.13
|0.55
|45.15
|17.02
|3694.46
|Anmol India
|35.9
|0.49
|1.38
|68.0
|31.0
|204.32
|Chandra Prabhu International
|26.62
|-0.12
|-0.45
|41.0
|22.6
|49.22
Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹483.15 & ₹478.45 yesterday to end at ₹476.95. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.