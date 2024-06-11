Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 476.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 480 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 482.5 and closed at 476.95. The high for the day was 483.15 and the low was 478.45. The market capitalization stood at 295810.96 crore. The 52-week high was 527.2 and the 52-week low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 36717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:14 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 0.52% to reach 479.45, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Sindhu Trade Links and Chandra Prabhu International are declining, whereas Adani Enterprises and Anmol India are showing an upward trajectory. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3220.151.70.053743.02142.3367097.46
Coal India479.452.50.52527.2223.3295472.01
Sindhu Trade Links23.71-0.12-0.545.1517.023655.91
Anmol India35.80.391.168.031.0203.75
Chandra Prabhu International26.49-0.25-0.9341.022.648.98
11 Jun 2024, 11:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 0.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9995
    Buy7777
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
11 Jun 2024, 10:49 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -31.15% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Coal India traded until 10 AM is 31.15% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 479.55, a decrease of 0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate further price decline.

11 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India touched a high of 480.5 & a low of 476.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1481.1Support 1477.0
Resistance 2482.85Support 2474.65
Resistance 3485.2Support 3472.9
11 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Today, Coal India's stock price increased by 0.62% to reach 479.9, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Chandra Prabhu International is declining, but Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and up by 0.02% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3221.052.60.083743.02142.3367200.06
Coal India479.92.950.62527.2223.3295749.33
Sindhu Trade Links23.960.130.5545.1517.023694.46
Anmol India35.90.491.3868.031.0204.32
Chandra Prabhu International26.62-0.12-0.4541.022.649.22
11 Jun 2024, 09:47 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.48%; Futures open interest increased by 0.61%

Coal India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹476.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 483.15 & 478.45 yesterday to end at 476.95. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.