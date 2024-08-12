Coal India Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹530.55 and closed at ₹523.15, with a high of ₹531.35 and a low of ₹522. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹325,946.7 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹542 and a low of ₹226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 186,455 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 7.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹531.35 & ₹522 yesterday to end at ₹528.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend