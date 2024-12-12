Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 416.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 415.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 416.55 and closed slightly lower at 414.60. The stock experienced a high of 419.55 and a low of 415.80. With a market capitalization of 255,167.8 crore, Coal India's performance remains under scrutiny, especially considering its 52-week high of 544.70 and low of 342.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 276,597 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:36:42 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹415.05, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹416.85

Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of 415.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 413.7. If the stock price breaks the second support of 413.7 then there can be further negative price movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:19:37 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.20%, currently trading at 416.00. Over the past year, Coal India shares have increased by 19.99%, reaching 416.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.07%
3 Months-13.85%
6 Months-14.68%
YTD10.89%
1 Year19.99%
12 Dec 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1419.1Support 1415.35
Resistance 2421.2Support 2413.7
Resistance 3422.85Support 3411.6
12 Dec 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 29.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7768
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
12 Dec 2024, 08:17:37 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7896 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 276 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:03:57 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹414.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 419.55 & 415.8 yesterday to end at 416.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

