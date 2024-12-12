Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹416.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹414.60. The stock experienced a high of ₹419.55 and a low of ₹415.80. With a market capitalization of ₹255,167.8 crore, Coal India's performance remains under scrutiny, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹544.70 and low of ₹342.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 276,597 shares for the day.
Coal India Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of ₹415.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹413.7. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹413.7 then there can be further negative price movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.20%, currently trading at ₹416.00. Over the past year, Coal India shares have increased by 19.99%, reaching ₹416.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.07%
|3 Months
|-13.85%
|6 Months
|-14.68%
|YTD
|10.89%
|1 Year
|19.99%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|419.1
|Support 1
|415.35
|Resistance 2
|421.2
|Support 2
|413.7
|Resistance 3
|422.85
|Support 3
|411.6
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 29.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 276 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹419.55 & ₹415.8 yesterday to end at ₹416.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend