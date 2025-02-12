Coal India Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹370.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹370.45, reaching a high of ₹370.95 and a low of ₹357.60 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹221,275.28 crore. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹361.30, with a trading volume of 215,435 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹358.80. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have seen a decline of 17.63%, dropping to ₹358.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|3 Months
|-8.94%
|6 Months
|-28.61%
|YTD
|-1.54%
|1 Year
|-17.63%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|366.83
|Support 1
|353.48
|Resistance 2
|375.57
|Support 2
|348.87
|Resistance 3
|380.18
|Support 3
|340.13
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹472.0, 31.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8162 k
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 215 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹370.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹370.95 & ₹357.60 yesterday to end at ₹359.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend