Coal India Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -3.05 %. The stock closed at 370.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.15 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 370.95 and closed slightly lower at 370.45, reaching a high of 370.95 and a low of 357.60 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of 221,275.28 crore. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 361.30, with a trading volume of 215,435 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.10% and is currently trading at 358.80. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have seen a decline of 17.63%, dropping to 358.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months-8.94%
6 Months-28.61%
YTD-1.54%
1 Year-17.63%
12 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1366.83Support 1353.48
Resistance 2375.57Support 2348.87
Resistance 3380.18Support 3340.13
12 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 472.0, 31.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111109
    Buy6666
    Hold4434
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell2222
12 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8162 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 215 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹370.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 370.95 & 357.60 yesterday to end at 359.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

