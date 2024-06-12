Coal India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock opened at ₹482.5 and closed at ₹476.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹483.15, and the low was ₹475.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹294485.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹527.2 and ₹223.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 260,330 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|482.17
|Support 1
|474.52
|Resistance 2
|486.48
|Support 2
|471.18
|Resistance 3
|489.82
|Support 3
|466.87
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 0.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 260 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹483.15 & ₹475.5 yesterday to end at ₹476.95. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.