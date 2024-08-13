Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 529.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 523.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 526.15 and closed at 529.4. The stock reached a high of 530.3 and a low of 523.05. The market capitalization stood at 322,896.15 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 542 and the low was 226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 127,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at 527.25. Over the past year, Coal India shares have surged by 123.05% to reach 527.25. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.38%
3 Months7.82%
6 Months21.06%
YTD39.35%
1 Year123.05%
13 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1528.18Support 1520.93
Resistance 2532.87Support 2518.37
Resistance 3535.43Support 3513.68
13 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 568.5, 8.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy8877
    Hold4433
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2111
13 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13007 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 127 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹529.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 530.3 & 523.05 yesterday to end at 523.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

