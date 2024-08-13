Coal India Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹526.15 and closed at ₹529.4. The stock reached a high of ₹530.3 and a low of ₹523.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹322,896.15 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹542 and the low was ₹226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 127,010 shares.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at ₹527.25. Over the past year, Coal India shares have surged by 123.05% to reach ₹527.25. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.38%
|3 Months
|7.82%
|6 Months
|21.06%
|YTD
|39.35%
|1 Year
|123.05%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|528.18
|Support 1
|520.93
|Resistance 2
|532.87
|Support 2
|518.37
|Resistance 3
|535.43
|Support 3
|513.68
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 8.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 127 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹530.3 & ₹523.05 yesterday to end at ₹523.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend