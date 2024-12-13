Coal India Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹416.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹416.85. The stock reached a high of ₹416.95 and a low of ₹406.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹256,955 crore, Coal India remains a significant player in the market. The stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹544.7 and low of ₹342.3, with a trading volume of 275,478 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 32.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹416.95 & ₹406.85 yesterday to end at ₹408.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend