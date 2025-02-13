Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 360.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.50 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 359.20 and closed slightly lower at 359.15. The stock reached a high of 361.60 and a low of 351.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 222,073.97 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 357.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 331,315 shares for Coal India.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:32:19 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹360.50, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹360.35

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 360.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 354.73 and 364.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 354.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 364.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:19:40 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.60%, currently trading at 362.50. However, over the past year, the price of Coal India shares has declined by 17.63%, also settling at 362.50. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months-8.94%
6 Months-28.61%
YTD-1.54%
1 Year-17.63%
13 Feb 2025, 08:50:49 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.78Support 1354.73
Resistance 2368.22Support 2348.12
Resistance 3374.83Support 3344.68
13 Feb 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 472.0, 30.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111109
    Buy6666
    Hold4434
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell2222
13 Feb 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8047 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:03:03 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹359.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 361.60 & 351.55 yesterday to end at 360.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

