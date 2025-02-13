Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹359.20 and closed slightly lower at ₹359.15. The stock reached a high of ₹361.60 and a low of ₹351.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹222,073.97 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹357.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 331,315 shares for Coal India.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹360.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹354.73 and ₹364.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹354.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 364.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.60%, currently trading at ₹362.50. However, over the past year, the price of Coal India shares has declined by 17.63%, also settling at ₹362.50. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|3 Months
|-8.94%
|6 Months
|-28.61%
|YTD
|-1.54%
|1 Year
|-17.63%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.78
|Support 1
|354.73
|Resistance 2
|368.22
|Support 2
|348.12
|Resistance 3
|374.83
|Support 3
|344.68
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹472.0, 30.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹361.60 & ₹351.55 yesterday to end at ₹360.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend