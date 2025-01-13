Coal India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹371.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹372.3. The stock reached a high of ₹373.2 and a low of ₹364.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹227,096.54 crore. Over the past year, Coal India has recorded a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹364.75, with a trading volume of 435,069 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|373.15
|Support 1
|364.7
|Resistance 2
|377.4
|Support 2
|360.5
|Resistance 3
|381.6
|Support 3
|356.25
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹525.0, 42.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 435 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹373.2 & ₹364.75 yesterday to end at ₹368.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend