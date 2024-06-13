Coal India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹481.6 and closed at ₹476.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹494.1, while the lowest was ₹479.15. The market capitalization was ₹301,141.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹527.2 and the 52-week low is ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1,061,971 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1061 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹494.1 & ₹479.15 yesterday to end at ₹476.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend