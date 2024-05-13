Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 443.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 448.45 and closed at 443.35. The high for the day was 450.85 and the low was 440.35. The market capitalization stood at 276,953.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were 487.75 and 223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 268,990 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Coal India has decreased by -1.19% to 444.05 today. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have increased by 90.30% to 444.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to reach 22027.95 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.31%
3 Months-2.94%
6 Months38.96%
YTD19.52%
1 Year90.3%
13 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.12Support 1442.62
Resistance 2457.23Support 2436.23
Resistance 3463.62Support 3432.12
13 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 6.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9987
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1110
13 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14690 k

The trading volume yesterday was 35.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 268 k.

13 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹443.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 450.85 & 440.35 yesterday to end at 443.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

