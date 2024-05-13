Coal India Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹448.45 and closed at ₹443.35. The high for the day was ₹450.85 and the low was ₹440.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹276,953.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹487.75 and ₹223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 268,990 shares traded.
The share price of Coal India has decreased by -1.19% to ₹444.05 today. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have increased by 90.30% to ₹444.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to reach 22027.95 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.31%
|3 Months
|-2.94%
|6 Months
|38.96%
|YTD
|19.52%
|1 Year
|90.3%
The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.12
|Support 1
|442.62
|Resistance 2
|457.23
|Support 2
|436.23
|Resistance 3
|463.62
|Support 3
|432.12
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 6.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 35.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 268 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹450.85 & ₹440.35 yesterday to end at ₹443.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
