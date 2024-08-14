Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 523.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 521.3 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 528.1 and closed at 523.95. The stock reached a high of 530 and a low of 520. Coal India's market capitalization stood at 321,263.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were 542 and 226.1, respectively. A total of 309,059 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12919 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹523.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 530 & 520 yesterday to end at 521.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

