Coal India Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹528.1 and closed at ₹523.95. The stock reached a high of ₹530 and a low of ₹520. Coal India's market capitalization stood at ₹321,263.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were ₹542 and ₹226.1, respectively. A total of 309,059 shares were traded on the BSE.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹530 & ₹520 yesterday to end at ₹521.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend